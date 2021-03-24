Damarion M. Pegeese , 8 years old passed away on Frid., March 19, 2021 at Leboneur's Children Hospital in Memphis, TN. Damarion M. Pegeese was born to his parents, Devonte Pegeese and Denetrea Gates on December 15, 2021 in Lee Co. Damarion Pegueese is survived by his parents, Devonte Pegeese and Denetrea Gates. Two sisters; Addison Gates, Lay Coffin. Visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial Funeral Home. Face masks are required. There will are also be a walk through, no gathering implemented. The service will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Global Diocses located at Haven Acres in Tupelo with Pastor Raymond Hampton officiating, from Usher's Temple CME Church, of Fort Valley, Ga. The burial will follow at Red Oak Grove Church cemetery located at 404 County Road 115, Shannon, MS 38868. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
