TUPELO,MS -- Cajewel Anise Pegues, 55, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at a automobile accident in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday December 7, 2019 11:00 a.m. at St Luke COGIC 7491 Hack Crossing Rd OLive Branch. Visitation will be on Friday December 6, 2019 4:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home 140 N. Memphis St. Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Southwood 5485 Hack Cross Rd, Memphis, TN . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

