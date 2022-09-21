Leonard McNeil "Len" Pegues, at 86 years old, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center after suffering a stroke the previous Friday. He was the son of William E. "Willie" and Abbie Abernethy Pegues born on January 5, 1936. Len is a Tupelo High School and John A. Gupton School of Mortuary Science in Nashville, Tennessee graduate. Until Len's retirement in 1979, Len was an owner and operator of W. E. Pegues Funeral Director alongside his brother, William E. "Bill" Pegues, Jr. As a Tupelo native, his life was dedicated to giving back to his community. He was a long-time member and served as president of the following boards: Tupelo Rotary Club, Community Development Foundation, and Mississippi Funeral Directors Association. He was a past-chairman Tupelo Airport Authority. He also served as chairman of the BancorpSouth Center, and he served on the BancorSouth Community Bank Board and Advisory Board. He also served on the Board of Directors Executive Committee of North Mississippi Medical Center and North Mississippi Kidney Foundation. In 1999, due to the generosity of Larry and Frieda Roberts and their sons, Tim and Kurt, Len received a kidney from their daughter and sister, Kim Roberts, for which Len's wife and daughters will be eternally grateful. Len was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon and later Chairman of Deacons. As a child, he received a pin recognizing 13 years of perfect Sunday school attendance. Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Sylvia; three daughters, Sherie Eklof and husband, Steve, of Kirksville, Missouri, Lisia Cannon and husband, Barry, of Minter City, Mississippi, and Kimberly Pegues of Tupelo; two granddaughters, Molly Brown and husband, Dalton, and Abby Ivy and husband, Sam; two great-grandsons, Beckett Brown, and Leighton Ivy, due January; sister-in-law, Norma Pegues; two nieces, Shera Groves and Suzanne Ratliff; and three nephews, Ed, Wes, and Greg Pegues. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Friday, September 23, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Len's memory will be 3 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Sam Ivy officiating. Graveside services will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Barry Cannon, Steve Eklof, Greg Pegues, Pete Hastert, Sam Ivy, Dalton Brown, Wes Pegues, and Ed Pegues. Honorary pallbearers will be Len's Coffee Group. Memorials may be made to Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, 4400 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, MS 39232 or Calvary Baptist Church, Building Fund, 501 West Main Street Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
