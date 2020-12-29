Peggy Sue Burnett Pelt, 55, resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family on Thursday evening, December 24, 2020 following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Peggy will be at 2 PM Wednesday, December 30 at Faith Fellowship Church with Bro. Warren Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in Anticoh Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Peggy was born September 5, 1965 in Sikeston, MO, the daughter of the late Cecil and Melba Hensley Burnett. She was a graduate of the Walker County Alabama Public School System and was employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant for 18 years before retiring. A member of Faith Fellowship Church, Peggy will be remembered for the love she had for her large family and sharing special times with her grandchildren. Her hobbies included attending yard sales, watching NETFLIX and listening to music by her favorite artist, Kane Brown. Visitation will continue today from 12 noon until 2 PM at Faith Fellowship Church. Survivors include two daughters, Becky Kelsey (Cody Poe) and Vanessa Burnett (Johnathan Sullivan), both of Ripley, three sisters, Virginia Huddleston, Charlotte Pickett (Kevin Carroll) and Tina Poore (Dave Pennington), all of AL, six brothers, Lee Burnett (Judy) of Pontotoc, Wayne Burnett (Marie), Lonnie Burnett (Sabrina), David Burnett (Sarah), Buddy Burnett (Samantha) and Body Burnett (Jane), all of Ripley and eight grandchildren, Xavier and Heaven Leopard, Alissa, Chevy and Scarlett Burnett, Marcus and Leo Bingham. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Albert Burnett and a grandaughter, Annie Burnett. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Peggy's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
