Peggy Sue Burnett Pelt, 55, passed away Wednesday, December 24, 2020, at her residence in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, December 30 at 2 PM at Faith Fellowship Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 29 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Faith Fellowship Church. Arrrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.