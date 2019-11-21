NETTLETON -- Lucille Pender, 93, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Traceway in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. until service time at W. E. Pegeus, Tupelo. Expressions may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Mullins Cemetery, Nettleton.

