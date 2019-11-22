Lucille Pender, 93, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Greenhouses at Traceway Retirement Community. She was born January 18, 1926, to the late C. B. Parker and Maggie Mae Helms Parker, in Lee County, Mississippi. She was a long-time member of Nettleton First Baptist Church. She married B. L. "Dank" Pender on December 29, 1946 and was devoted to him for 45 years until his passing in 1992. They had one child, a beautiful daughter, Donna Kay Pender, who was the apple of their eyes until Donna's passing in 2001. Lucille, also known to some as Lucy, was loved by her family and the community. She spent her entire working career working with the public. She had a real love for people and met everyone with a smile. She spent many years working for J.H. and Eloise Pharr at Pharr's Clothing Store in Nettleton. She then went to work for Pat and Durell Hall at Hall's Pharmacy, where she worked for 35 years. These people were more than employers to her, and it was more than a job. They were FAMILY. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; only child; two brothers, Doug and Curtis Parker; and sister, Opal Sisk. She leaves behind a sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Troy Harris; niece and caregiver, Carol Parker Turner; and a host of nieces and nephews. She will be missed. Visitation will be held Sunday, 12:30pm until service time. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Brother Justin Pender officiating. Burial will be in Nettleton Cemetery formerly Mullins Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Pender, Roger Pender, Paul Waddle, Durell Hall and Troy Harris. Memorials may be made to Nettleton Cemetery, 166 Road 1533, Nettleton, MS 38858. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
