Eva Jo Blount Penick, 90 of Vardaman, Mississippi passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her home in Vardaman, Mississippi.
Born Thursday, July 17, 1930 in Eupora, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Eron Blount and the late Eva Lillian Ferrell Blount. She was the wife of the late Charles Edward Penick.
Mrs. Eva Jo was a devoted member of Vardaman United Methodist Church where she also taught Sunday School. Prior to retiring Mrs. Eva worked along side of her husband farming. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and quilting. Eva was a great cook. Using her phenomenal cooking skills she won the Mama Grace Award at the Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival.
Those left to cherish her memory are son, Gary Penick (Michele) of Vardaman, MS, daughter, Terri Pumphrey (Derry) of Tupelo, MS; grand children, Brad Embry (Jessica), Ja Leachman (Tracy), Cara Scott (Shea), Elesha Tidwell (John), Jennifer Plunk (Michael), Chris Penick and Brian Penick; 12 great grand children and special caregivers .
She was preceded in death by son, Charles Penick, Jr. grandson Joey Embry, brother, James Blount, sisters, Mary Walker, Dot Funderburke, Betty Blount and Patsy June Blount.
A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday at Vardaman United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. William Montgomery and Rev. Will Dowling will be officiating the service. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Vardaman, MS.
Brad Embry, Ja Leachman, Brian Penick, Chris Penick, Michael Plunk, Shea Scott and John Tidwell will serve as Pallbearers. Mrs. Eva's great grand children will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Parker Memorial Funeral Home in Vardaman, Mississippi.
Parker Memorial Funeral Home and it's staff are honored to be serving the Penick family during this difficult time.
