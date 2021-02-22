Charles Alan Pennington, 51, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on 02/27/2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on 02/27/2021 from 1:00 until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

