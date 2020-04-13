Darla Jo Robinson Pennington, 50, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, April 13, 2020, after a courageous battle against liver cancer. She was born in Tupelo on May 5, 1969, to David and Doris Robinson. A resident of Pontotoc, Darla was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She loved to sing and led music for various churches in the area. She enjoyed cooking and hosting all the family gatherings. She was loved by all who met her. She and her husband spent the past ten years opening their home to area children in need through foster care. Over that time, she and her husband fostered 26 children. She is survived by her husband, Danny Pennington; six children, Carra Beth Cornelius(Drew), Presley Pennington, Anna Grace Pennington, Tonya Criddle(Justin), Thomas Pennington(Amanda), and Reed Wallace, all of Pontotoc; eight grandchildren, Tysen, Hailey, Toby, Hunter, Mary Claire, Santana, Cheyenne, and Deven; two great grandchildren; her mother and father-in-law, Walter and Annie Holt; a brother, Terry Robinson(Michelle); a sister, Jeannie Ard(Rex); and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and one brother. There will be a drive thru visitation Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 10AM-2PM at Valley Grove Baptist Church. A private family service will be at 2PM at Valley Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. A public graveside service will follow in Valley Grove Baptist Church. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Brian Ard, Riley Darsey, Greg Marshall, Josh Robinson, Justin Robinson, and Reed Wallace. Honorary Pallbearers: Rickey Ferguson, Kytan Reese, and Tyler Robinson.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.