Lynette Duncan Pennington passed away July 17, 2021 at the Tippah County Nursing Home at the age of 96. She was born May 3, 1925 to John W. Duncan, Sr. and Lillye Dickerson Duncan in Benton County, MS. She graduated from Blue Mountain College and was a Legal Secretary for Honorable Fred B. Smith. She was married to Dr. Herschel L. Pennington and attended the First Baptist Church. Lynette is survived by one nephew: David Duncan (Cathy) of Ripley, MS; one great-nephew: Matt Duncan (Kenna) of Ripley, MS; one great-niece: Lauren Duncan Hopkins (Trave) of Denham Springs, LA; three caregivers: Totsie Wade, Donna Echols & Mae Carodine. She was preceded in death by her husband: Dr. Herschel L. Pennington; her parents; one brother: J.W. Duncan, Jr.; one sister-in-law: Louise Duncan. Memorials can be made to My Choices: P.O. Box 1351, Ripley, MS 38663 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family had a private graveside service. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

