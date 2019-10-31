HAMILTON -- Mary Holliday Pennington, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at her residence in Hamilton. Services will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen. Visitation will be on 10:00 A.M. until service time Monday, November 4, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Sulligent, Al..

