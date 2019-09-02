Prentiss L. Pennington, 77, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. He was born July 5, 1942 in Hamilton, MS to Silas Halbert (Bert) Pennington and Lauferee Whitaker Pennington. He was a life long resident of Monroe County. He married Ann Jackson on June 2, 1961. He worked at Walker Mfg. Company and retired from McCallum Building Supply. Mr Pennington was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen, MS. Services will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. David Harrell and Bro. David Snyder officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Cemetery in Verona, MS. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Ann Jackson Pennington of Aberdeen; two daughters Lori Newman (Stan) of Aberdeen and Sonya Luna (Greg) of Collierville, TN; one son Ricky Pennington (Donna George) of Aberdeen; one brother Talmadge Pennington (Glenda) of Aberdeen; five grandchildren Matt Newman, Leigh Autrey, Katie Newman, Madison Luna and Dalton Luna and four great grandchildren Thomas Boles, Taylor Grace Newman, Hank and Mary Kate Autrey. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Matt Newman, Thomas Boles, Dalton Luna, Dan Davis, Dunlap Catledge, Kendall Davidson, David Newman and Joe McCallum. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Easter and all the men of Faith Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children, Faith Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen and Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
