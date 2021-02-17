Bessie Beatrice Penson, 79, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Noon at Mud Creek M. B. Church Cemetery . Visitation will be on 10:00 at at the church until service time.

