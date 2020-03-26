VARDAMAN -- Derry Penson, 50, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun City. Services will be on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 11 am at Midway M. B. Church Parking Lot. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 10-11 am at Midway M. B. Church Parking Lot.

