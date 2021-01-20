Eugene "Cowboy" Penson, 76, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday January 23, 2021 11:00 a.m. at New Birth Community Church . Visitation will be on Friday January 22, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel New Albany. Burial will follow at McKay Cemetery Hickory Flat . Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangments Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

