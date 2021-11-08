Sandra Peoples,72, made her long-awaited journey to the gates of Heaven on Sunday, November 07, 2021 after a sudden illness. She loved her family, friends, church and cooking on Sunday for the ones she loved most. She spent her whole life living for the Lord in anticipation of meeting him face to face. We know she is rejoicing in Heaven with her husband again after 20 years. She was a loyal and faithful member of Ozark Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. at the Ozark Baptist Church with Bro. James Young, Bro. Bill Adams and Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Burial will be in Center Star Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her children, LaSonya Peoples and Kendra St. Aubin (Steve); grandchildren, Tori, Katlyn (Jake), Kalee (Mark), John-Thomas, Priya, Samantha (Chad); great-grandchildren, Ann-Hartley, Kinleigh, Emma, Laylin (coming April); brother, Gayle Reynolds (Judy); sister-in-law, Barbara Reynolds; special friend, Helen Abbott; host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Peoples; great-grandchild, Zaida Rae; parents, Noble and Pauline Reynolds; brothers, Paul Reynolds, Wendall Reynolds and Dale Reynolds; sisters, Johnnie Shurden, Dorothy Raines and MaryAnne Kilgo. Pallbearers will be Terry Reynolds, Dustin Shurden, Paul Jenkins, Mike Reynolds, Donald Reynolds and Barry Peoples. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael McMillen, Casey Jones, Jackie Chism and Randal Guin. Visitation will be at Ozark Baptist Church on Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 9:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.