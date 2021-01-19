HOUSTON - Billy Wofford Pepper, 81, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born Oct. 20, 1939 in Webster County, MS to William Edward Pepper and Jewell Wofford Pepper. Billy graduated from Cumberland High School in 1957 and spent most of his adult life in Chickasaw County. He was a longtime employee for Union Camp in Houston, retiring in 1999. He soon went back to work as a handyman who was called on by many in the Houston area to fix whatever needed repairing. He was a faithful member of Parkway Baptist Church in Houston. Billy enjoyed working on cars, reading Western books, riding and talking about horses, camping with friends, listening to country music, watching NASCAR on TV, and having a cup of coffee and a good conversation with anyone. Most of all, he was loving husband, father and "Papa" to his family and he cherished the time he spent with them. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Louise Williams Pepper, whom he married Jan. 5, 1959; one daughter, Donna Wright of Houston; two sons, Buddy Pepper of Houston and Bobby Pepper (fiancee Nancy Hardy) of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Brandy Cook (Tim) of Ackerman; Dane Wright (Nikki) of Nettleton; Phillip Pepper (Tosha) of Saltillo; Samantha Graves (Brennan) of Carthage; seven great-grandchildren: Lindsay Newman (Isaac), Jordan Cook, Khylur Gray, Jaxon Wright, Bexley Wright, Madison Pepper and James Graves, and one great-great grandson, Jonah Newman. Another great-great grandson, Owen Newman, will be born in April 2021. He's also survived by host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Joe Pepper. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Parkway Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Rinehart and the Rev. Jason Brassfield officiating. The body will lie in state one hour prior to time of service at 11 a.m. Visitation will be Wednesday, January. 20, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church. Burial will be in Chickasaw Memorial Gardens.Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Dane Wright, Tim Cook, Phillip Pepper, Jordan Cook, Isaac Newman, Brennan Graves, Khylur Gray and Jaxon Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be his camping buddies and the members of his Sunday School class at Parkway. The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines and wear masks and maintain social distancing. Online condolences can be expressed at www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
