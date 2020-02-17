Mr. Ardis "Art" L. Perkins, age 77, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born at home in Baldwyn, MS, on February 17, 1942. Art lived with his grandmother, Rachel Ardis until his teenage years. He joined the U.S. Army in 1961, completing basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and finishing out his service in Germany. After returning from service, Art moved to Waukegan, IL, where he met the love of his life, Margaret Pullen. They were married on January 23rd, 1967. Art spent most of his spare time in early years building airplanes and restoring corvettes, where he owned Westosha Corvette. Art went on to fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot in 1968. He received his pilot license and became a pilot and flight instructor. Later in life, he continued another dream of auto repair restoration. He loved life to the fullest and didn't let anything stop him. Art moved back home to Mississippi in 1986, where he made his home in Mantachie, MS and worked with his friend, Jimmy Doug Shelton, restoring cars at Classic Auto. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Margaret Perkins of Mantachie; two sons, Terry Perkins (Trish) of Guin, MI and Donnie Perkins (Althea) of Mantachie; 3 daughters, Ginny Greenwell (Jimmy) of Mantachie, Susan Miskell (Eddy) of Guntown, and Ann Estes (Jason) of Mooreville; bonus son, Allen Stevens (LeAnn) of Genoa City, WI; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Virginia and Maurice Gann and grandbaby, Bradley Estes. All services are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
