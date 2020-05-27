David Allen Perkins, 63, was born September 24. 1956, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of Ralph David and Sara Moffitt Perkins. He passed away Monday evening, at his residence in Hickory Flat. David was employed in restaurant management and had attended First Baptist Church, Chalmette, Louisiana. Survivors include his parents, Ralph and Sara Perkins of Hickory Flat; two brothers, Robert Scott Perkins and wife, Rachael, and Kevin Douglas Perkins and wife, Michelle, all of Metairie, Louisiana; three sisters, Teresa Janneck and husband, Kirk, of Walker, Louisiana, Jennifer Perkins of Picayune, Mississippi, and Casey Swinford and husband, Johnathan, of Hickory Flat; three nephews; and two nieces. A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, May 27, 2020, at 2:00 P. M. at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery near Hickory Flat. Condolences may be left for the family at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
