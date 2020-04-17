Ellis Steve Perkins - 86, died April 15, 2020 at home as a result of a spinal stroke which confined him to a wheel chair for 6 years. He was born in Benton County to Ivery (Doc) and Ethel Bumpas Perkins on November 1, 1933. He ran through the gate to heaven to walk on the streets of gold. He married Vera Lane McCauley, his high school sweetheart. They celebrated 66 years of marriage on March 17th, 2020. He graduated from high school at Hickory Flat and attended Northeast Junior College on the veterans program after serving 2 years in the United States Army. He enjoyed his favorite hobbies camping, boating, and water skiing with Jill, their daughter, and many of her friends during her teenage years. He enjoyed working with the youth of his church and taking them on trips during the summer. He was an ordained deacon and a charter member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Vermillion, Ohio and Faith Baptist Church in Hickory Flat, MS. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Union County. Ellis was one of the organizers and the coach of the first little league baseball team in Hickory Flat and part of a group of fundraisers who financed the lighting and fencing of the baseball field in Hickory Flat. He also was a volunteer on the first fire department in Hickory Flat. He served at one time on the board of Alderman of Hickory Flat. Ellis and Vera were blessed to be a part of Campers on Mission of Mississippi teams for 12 years where they worked on churches. He worked on construction and she worked in the kitchen, traveling thousands of miles in their camper and working in 8 different states. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers (Dallas and Jimmy Perkins), father and mother in laws (Charlie and Marie McCauley), sister in law (Verna McCauley Goode), one nephew (Randy Perkins). He is survived by his wife and daughter, Jill Perkins Long (Mark Long), and two grandsons (Jonathan Ellis and Jacob Norman Long), two sister in law (Charlotte Gresham and Sarah Perkins), nephews (Jeff Perkins, Charles Goode, and Skip Goode), one special niece (Monica Gresham Kennedy). Graveside Service will be held at McKay Cemetery on McKay Rd. in Hickory Flat on Friday at 2 p.m. It is suggested that you bring a chair if you have a problem standing. A walk through viewing will be from 1:30-2:00 at graveside. In lieu of flowers please give your donations to Campers on Mission of Mississippi, c/o Loretta Pender, PO Box 547, Winona, MS 38967.
