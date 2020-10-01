Billie Jeanette Perkins, 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Countrywood Nursing Center in Mantachie, MS. Born on February 21, 1931, in Pontotoc, MS, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Melton and Martha Corrina Sappington Russell. Jeanette grew up in Pontotoc County and graduated from Pontotoc High School and she furthered her education by obtaining an Associate's Degree in Nursing. She cared for others deeply and worked tirelessly while she took care of others. Jeanette worked as an LPN at North Mississippi Medical Center until she retired. She married Elnathan "Buster" Perkins and they were blessed with many happy years of marriage, many great memories, and lots of family. During her lifetime, she loved her boys, her grandchildren and always helped take care of other people. A giving woman, she was always giving presents to her friends and family. She loved the Lord, liked to listen to Gospel music, and she was of the Baptist faith. In her free time, she liked to read, cook for family and crochet gifts for others. Later in life, she became a resident of Countrywood Manor Assisted Living Center and she loved her second family at the home. They took great care of her and loved her like she was their own family member. Jeanette will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved her. She leaves behind a legacy of great memories that will be cherished for generations. Left behind to treasure her memories are her husband, Elnathan " Buster" Perkins, Fulton; bonus sons, Tony Perkins (Elsa), Rowlett, TX, Gordon Perkins (Becca), Allen, TX, Paul Perkins (Lorie), Mooreville, MS , and James Perkins (Hannah), Olive Branch, MS; grandchildren, Chris Perkins (Allie), Scarlet Perkins, Hannah Perkins, Levi Perkins, Josiah Perkins, Joshua Perkins, Caleb Perkins, Annabelle Perkins, and Abigail Perkins; brothers, James Russell (Lois), Southaven, MS, Leon Russell, Tupelo, MS; sisters, Malinda Bray, Hernando, MS, Marylynn Tackitt, Pontotoc, MS; sister-in-law, Jenni Russell, Clarksdale, MS; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her bonus son, Roland Perkins; brother, Lawrence Russell; sister, Martha Jean Herndon. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 3:00 pm at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Smithville, MS, with Bro. Sammy Washburn officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem-Tildon Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Visitation for family and friends will be from 2:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Smithville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Countrywood Manor Nursing Center, 145 Watson Street, Mantachie, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
