Joyce Perkins was born on December 10, 1970 to Willie, Sr. and Lavoria Johnson. At the age of 50, she passed away on November 26, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. In addition to her family, Joyce loved yard sales, tornado chasers and old model cars. She leaves to cherish memories, her parents, children: Marsheka Johnson, Denoshea Johnson, La-Quaysha Perkins and Quinn-Shay Perkins, as well as a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Victory Life Center, 116 North Denton Rd, New Albany, MS 38652, with the funeral beginning at 12:10 pm. Burial will be at Flatwood Church Cemetery, 2110 CR 830, Blue Mountain, MS 38610. Bailey Funeral Home of Okolona is in charge of the arrangements.
