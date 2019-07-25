PONTOTOC -- Loren Perkins, 54, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 11AM at 1733 Hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 28, 2019 11AM at 1733 Hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS 38863.

