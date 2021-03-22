Ralph David Perkins, 83, a resident of Hickory Flat, MS passed away on March 16, 2021 at a local Rehab Center. Ralph was born in 1937 to John Alden and Lois Criscoe Perkins. Survivors include his children Teresa Janneck (Kirk), Robert (Rachel), Kevin (Michele), and Jennifer Perkins. Ralph also leaves behind 6 grandchildren Jessica (Ben), Casey (Johnathan), Quintin, Reid, Madaline, and Ross and 3 great-grandchildren Zoe, Logan and Skylar. Ralph is survived by his loving sister Mary Harrington of Hickory Flat, MS, and in-laws Beatrice Daley of Sun City, FL, Peggy Moffitt of Hickory Flat and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Sara Moffitt, his parents, sibling (Thomas Gene) and his eldest child David Allen Perkins. For nearly 50 years, he lived with his family in Chalmette, LA. His main goal was to provide for his family. During his professional career, he worked many years for T Smith and Sons/Cooper T Smith beginning as a Fireman (keeping steam engines fired up) a Crane Operator and a Foreman. He loved his relationships he had with family, friends, neighbors and co-workers. He enjoyed fixing things from broken bicycle chains to engines and all things in-between, collecting tools needed, giving a helping hand and advice to those who were in need, and enjoyed cutting grass. He loved growing peaches, figs and grapes in his yard. He returned to Hickory Flat after Hurricane Katrina and made it a place to call home, once again. He was respected and loved by many and will be truly missed. We respectfully ask that you wear a mask. Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 27, for 2:00 PM viewing and 3:00 PM service, held by Jeff Moore, at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, near Hickory Flat, MS. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.