Sara Moffitt Perkins, 81, a resident of Hickory Flat, MS passed away on November 10, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center--Tupelo. Sara was born in 1939 to Brooks and Effie Johnson Moffitt. Survivors include her beloved husband of 65 years Ralph David Perkins and their children Teresa Janneck (Kirk), Robert Perkins (Rachel), Kevin Perkins (Michelle), and Jennifer Perkins. Sara also leaves behind 6 grandchildren (Jessica [Ben], Casey [Johnathan], Quintin, Reid, Madaline, and Ross) and 3 great-grandchildren (Zoe, Logan, and Skylar). Sara is survived by siblings Patricia Moffitt of Ripley, MS and Beatrice Dailey of Sun City, FL, and in-laws Mary Harrington and Peggy Moffitt both of Hickory Flat, MS. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings (Mary Lee Rutherford, Louise Reed, Eugene, Randolph, Charles, and Jerry Moffitt) and her eldest child David Allen Perkins. For nearly 50 years, she lived with her family in Chalmette, LA. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Chalmette and worked for many years at the St. Bernard Parish Battered Women's Program. Sara built a legacy of love and acceptance through her relationships with family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. In turn, she is well loved by many. Sara would be frequently found reading novels, possessed a real knack for cooking, and cheered those around her with her signing. She returned to Hickory Flat after Hurricane Katrina. Services will be held Saturday, November 21, for 1:00 pm at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, near Hickory Flat, Ms. The family respectfully requests that attendees follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Please wear a mask. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
