Tyrone Perkins, 47, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat, April 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Union Cemetery. Visitation will be on Fri, April 9, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.

