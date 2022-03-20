Alford Ray "Frog' Perrigo, 90, was born on November 14, 1931, to Dudley and Ozella Horton Perrigo. He passed away with his loving family at his side on Saturday, March 19, 2022. It has been said that most people in Prentiss County knew and thought highly of Frog. He worked for the City of Booneville for most of his adult life before retiring from his job as director of the Street Department in 1997. During his time at the city, if anyone needed something done, Frog did his best to take care of it, and after his retirement, things didn't change. He was always there to help. Frog married the love of his life, Carolyn Thompson on December 7, 1957. They were married for over 64 years and had two sons. During those 64 years Frog and Carolyn were inseparable. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Jim Estes officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Left behind to mourn his passing are his wife Carolyn, his son, Jeff, his daughter-in-law, Jane, his grandsons, John Paul and Clay, his sister, Janie Settlemires, his brother and sister-in-law, Curry and Biddie Thompson and a host of nieces and nephews. Frog was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved son, J.R., three brothers, and a sister. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.