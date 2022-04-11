Dean Perrin passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 82. Dean was born August 23, 1939, in Alliance, Nebraska to James Gerald Perrin and Earlene Hope Purdum Perrin. He grew up primarily in Idaho and graduated from high school in Sterling, Colorado and also earned some college credit as well. Dean then joined the U.S. Navy, proudly serving for 20 years achieving the rank of chief petty officer. He was stationed all over the United States including California, Tennessee and spent a year in Antarctica. He met the love of his life, Mary, in Memphis, Tennessee and they shared 62 wonderful years of marriage. After his retirement from the Naval Air Station in Meridian, Dean worked ten years as an electrician for the South Texas Nuclear Plant. He and Mary then retired to North Mississippi where they enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. Dean was an avid reader and loved the time he spent with his family. Dean leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Mary Perrin; three children, James Dean Perrin, Terri Alice Perrin, both of Shannon, and Edwin L. Perrin of Van Vleck, Texas; four grandchildren, Erica Houch, Nicholas Herring, Brandon Perrin, and Cassidy Perrin; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Imogene Kennedy of Corpus Christi, Texas; Special nieces and nephews, Jay Wright (Mandy), Emily Collins (Chris), and Drew Wright. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Graveside services with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Tupelo Memorial Park with Rev. Jeremy Funderburk officiating. W.E Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be Nicholas Herring, Brandon Perrin, Cassidy Perrin, Erica Houch, Emily Collins, and Drew Wright. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.