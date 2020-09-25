BOONEVILLE -- James Perry, 72, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3 pm at Fairview Church of God. Burial will follow at Fairview Church of God Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

