Jerry Wayne "Knife Trader" Perry, 75, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Itawamba County. He was a truck driver and worked for Malone and Hyde, later Flemming Foods, for 27 years until they closed, and then worked for Montgomery Oil, later White Oil Co., until his retirement. He was a member of Lakeland Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting and trading knives. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Jim Manley, Bro. Bill Adams, and Bro. Cody Crum officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Betty Perry; one son, Bro. David Perry (Cindy); and two daughters, Teresa Lindsey (Rocky) and Bylinda Oswalt (Clint), all of Mantachie; one sister, Brenda Kyle of Fairview; four grandchildren, David A. Perry, Cory Lindsey, Cameron Oswalt, and Maggie Dickerson; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vola May "Bo" Kyle. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time today at the funeral home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Perry family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
