Larry Floyd Perry, 77, died Friday, December 18, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. He was born November 2, 1943, to Leaton Floyd and Clara S. Steele Perry. He worked at Tri-State Lumber for many years, where he worked most recently in security, and enjoyed working with his coworkers Brandon Johnson, Thomas Carpenter, Scotty Gray and Roger Bennett. Larry was a member of Fulton Church of Christ and loved motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons. Private family services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 20, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the Harden's Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of over 40 years, Barbara Perry, of Fulton; three sons, Chris Perry (Pam) of Fulton, Eric Perry of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Matt Perry of Fulton; two grandsons, Brian Perry and Justin Perry; and one granddaughter, Savannah Perry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leaton and Clara Perry; and his brother, Danny Perry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Lupus Foundation, the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared with the Perry family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.