Mary Lee Perry, 75, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Home in Woodland. Services will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Union Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Burial will be in Union Baptist Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.