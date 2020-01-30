HOUSTON MS -- Sendrick Doc Perry, 82, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church in Buena Vista, MS. Visitation will be on Friday January 31 2020 from 2-6:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery In Buena Vista, MS.

