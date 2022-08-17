Claude Peters, 74, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Baptist Hospital in Booneville. He enjoyed reading, fishing, and he loved his horse. He was an outdoors person and was full of mischief. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Westside Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10:00 a. m. with Bro. Keith Phillips officiating. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Duchess "Edna" Peters of Baldwyn; daughters, Claudia "Niki" Knight (Spencer) of Mooreville, Cindi Mink (Mike) of Plantersville and Shannon "Shae" Griffith (Shane) of Baldwyn; son, Jenner Jones (Mary) of VA; sister, Mildred Shelton of Tupelo; sister-in-law, Karen Peters of Plantersville; brother, Tommy Peters (Joyce) of Myrtle; (6) grandchildren; (7) great-grandchildren and (3) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Louise Peters and a brother, Donald Peters. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Friday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
