Clyde Lee Peters, 78, departed this life on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Traceway in Tupelo. He was the fourth of seven children born to James Carroll Peters and Virginia Grace Jamieson Peters on December 21, 1942 in Lee County and according to his oldest sister "he was the prettiest kid Momma had." He was self-employed with the majority of his working years spent painting, mowing yards and being a handy man for many in the Nettleton and Plantersville areas. He was preceded in death by his parents; older sister, Beatrice Peters Parker; older brother, James Hilton "Buddy" Peters; brother-in-law, Curtis Parker; sister-in-law, Betty Sue Conlee Peters; nephew, Curtis Wayne Parker; and great-nephew, Harris James Phillips. He is survived by his brother, C.D. Peters of Tupelo; sister, Lerah Peters Edwards and her husband, Lawrence "Winky" of Guntown; brother, Mack Peters and his wife, Betty of Plantersville; and brother, Terry Peters and his wife, LaRue of Tupelo. He leaves behind his nieces and nephews also known as his "kids", Carol Parker Turner and husband, Shannon, Hilton Peters and wife, Dana, Carmon Edwards Horner and husband, Bryan, Cathy Edwards White and husband, Kevin, Carolyn Peters Earnest and husband, Ed, John Mark Peters and wife, Kelly, Katey Peters Witt and husband, Andy, Laurie Peters Phillips and husband, Dewayne, and Molly Peters Tate and husband, Kevin. A private family service will be Sunday, February 21, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Burial will be in Plantersville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his nephews and great-nephews. Memorial may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.