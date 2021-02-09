She was considered to be one of the finest MD diagnosticians to staff an Emergency Room in these parts. She was a no- nonsense, professional, compassionate and a brilliant Doctor whose dry wit, straight forward independence and marvelous capacity to treat patients endeared her to colleagues and the public alike. She knew the importance of everyone on the treatment team especially the nurses and EMS staff, all of whom supported her and drew strength from her encouragement, her teaching and expressed gratitude from her sterling presence. A private, introverted soul, she was devoted to and adored by those she served and those she served with. Her steadfast devotion to the profession paved the way for many women to enter the field of medical practice. Dr. Anice Fay Peters, at age 75, transformed from this life to the life eternal on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 from her home in Verona after a lengthy battle with dementia. Born March 6, 1945 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia to Lester B. Peters and Anita Goode Peters. Anice Peters grew up in Oak Ridge, TN where she attended public school and graduated from Oak Ridge High School with honors. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and her MD from UT-Memphis. She was twice certified in Internal Medicine. She practiced medicine in Memphis, TN, Cleveland, MS, and Tupelo, MS, but her love was Emergency Medicine. She retired in 2013 from the North Mississippi Medical Center after more than 35 years of service. She met Patricia "Pat" McCullor in 1985 which led to a beautiful domestic relationship until the day Doc died. Pat was the wind beneath her wings and the perfect soul mate. Anice loved the outdoors and after medical school, backpacked around the world with camera in tow. She was a master sculptor, photographer, loved her numerous cats, and once owned 40 Arabian horses, although she never rode and she loved the hard rock group, Nightwish. Although that deep low voice is now quieted, the legacy of this amazing woman will live on in the hearts and lives of all who knew her and experienced her genuine humanity. A private family service celebrating Dr. Peter's life will be held Friday from Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park in Verona. A public visitation will be held from 5 PM - 8 PM Thursday at the Tupelo Chapel. The service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at Noon Friday and will be permanently archived thereafter or at www.facebook.com/oldtimercrib. Dr. Peters is survived by her partner of 36 years, Pat McCullor of Tupelo; her children by choice, Jamie Swindull (Aundrea) and Rick McCullor (Alicia); her godchildren, Matthew Sanford and Stacey Sanford D'Emidio (Marco) and their son, Nico; her brother, Dr. Palmer Peters (Marilyn) of Huntsville, AL; her twin sister, Janice Peters Love (Gary) of Athens, GA; 6 nieces, 2 nephews, and 13 great nieces and nephews and their families including her namesake, Dr. Caitlin Anice Hester, who is honored to carry the torch at M.D. Anderson Medical Center; her faithful caregiver, Beatrice "Bea" Buchanan of Shannon; and the great community of medical practitioners throughout the Mid-South who loved and revered her. Memorials may be made to the North Mississippi Health Care Foundation, 830 South Gloster St. Tupelo, Mississippi 38801, or the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38802, or Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo MS 38802.
