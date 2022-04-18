Lerah Ann Peters Edwards, 77, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House on Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was born December 29, 1944, in Tupelo to James Carroll Peters and Virginia Grace Jamieson Peters. Lerah graduated from Nettleton High School in 1962. She married Lawrence O. "Winky" Edwards on July 5, 1965. In 1971, the couple bought the Albert White place in the Blair community and began dairy farming. In addition to helping her husband on the farm, she earned her cosmetology license and worked as a beautician. Lerah also worked at Walmart, but later began working for Renasant Bank and retired from the Saltillo branch in 2009. Lerah, a devoted Christian, loved serving the Lord in her home church, Camp Creek Baptist. She especially loved serving in the nursery and using her cooking, sewing, and decorating talents to create a welcoming environment. In later years, she enjoyed attending Cattlemen's Association with Winky. She leaves behind her husband of 56 years; two daughters, Carmon Edwards Horner (Bryan) and Cathy Edwards White (Kevin) both of Guntown; four grandchildren, Mallory White Porch (Dan), Grant White (engaged to Haleigh Snyder), Brett Horner, and Luke Horner of Guntown; two great-grandchildren, Heath and Presley Ann Porch; three brothers, C.D. Peters, Mack Peters (Betty), and Terry Peters (LaRue); two sisters-in-law, Edith Edwards and Albie Edwards; and a brother-in-law, Bobby Clyde Edwards (Rita); and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Beatrice Parker; brothers James "Buddy" Peters and Clyde Peters; sisters-in-law, Betty Sue Peters and Carolyn Edwards Kingsley; brothers-in-law, Paul Edwards and Hoyle Edwards, and a great-nephew, Harris James Phillips. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service times Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Bryan Horner and Bro. Chad Higgins officiating at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Burial will be in the Camp Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Edwards, Robby Kingsley, Jimmy Edwards, Joey Edwards, Hilton Peters, and John Mark Peters. Memorials may be made to Camp Creek Baptist, 846 CR 231, Guntown, MS 38849 or Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. The service will be live streamed and recorded at www.peguesfuneralhome.com for those who are unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at the www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
