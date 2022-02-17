Charlie Curtis Peterson was born February 24, 1940, to the late John W. & Rosena Gillard Peterson. He departed this life at his home on Sunday, February 13, 2022, with his wife by his side. He confessed Christ at an early age at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Falkner, MS. He was known for his famous dancing, fishing, hunting, and playing baseball. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He worked at the Sawmill for Joe Mitch McElwain for many years. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Mary Joyce Peterson of Tiplersville, MS. One daughter: Jeannie McBride and one son: James Curtis Peterson both of Ripley, MS. One sister: Jeannie Mitchell of Tiplersville, MS. One brother-in-law Billy Joe (Mary N) Rainer of Vermont. Six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022, from 12p-7p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2p at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS.
