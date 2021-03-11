Sis. Noddie Ann Peterson was born to the late Willie Mack and Lois Prather Gillard on August 10, 1942. On Sunday, March 7, 2021 she departed her earthly home at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church of Falkner, MS. She was a loyal employee of Biltrite Corporation of Ripley, MS for over 30 years. She joined in holy matrimony to the late Deacon OC Peterson and faithfully remained married until his passing for 52 years. She leaves to cherish her loving memories three sons: Mack (Polly) Peterson, Gerald (Janice) Peterson, Lamont (Tonya) Peterson, all of Tiplersville, MS. One daughter, Lisa (Kelly) Turner of New Albany, MS. One brother, Rev. Larry Gaillard, Sr (Linda) of Tiplersville, MS. Four granddaughters, six grandsons, one great granddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 2021 from 4:00 -6:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 am at Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. to view and sign the guest registry please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
