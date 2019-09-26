TUPELO -- Rev. Romell Anthony Peterson, 47, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Nebo C.M.E. Church 633 Cemetery Street Baldwyn, MS. Visitation will be on 3-5 and family hour 5-6 P.M. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Baldwyn, MS.

