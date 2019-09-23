Joyce Johnson Petigo 81, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home. She was a nurse at NMMC for over 27 years and she was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, hummingbirds, flowers especially roses and spending time with her family. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday. September 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Rodney Lindsey and Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Mitchell Pettigo (Ramona) of Ratliff; brothers, Rickey Johnson (Billie) of Mantachie and Jimmy Johnson (Jane) of Ratliff; grandchildren, Heather McCreary (Chris) and Stephen Pettigo (Christy); (7) great-grandchildren, Courtny McCreary, C.J. McCreary, Tori McCreary, Drew Pettigo, Logan Pettigo, Hunter Pettigo and Sophie Pettigo. She was preceded by her husband, Chester Petigo and her parents, Clellon and Evelyn Hendrix Johnson. Pallbearers will be Stephen Pettigo, Ronnie Brazile, Chris McCreary, Terry Johnson, Willie Gusmus, Donnie West, Tim Hill and Stanley Hill. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

