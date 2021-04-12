Doris Mae Petree, 92, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Cherokee, AL. Services will be on Thursday, April 15, 2 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 14, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL and she will lie in state Thursday, April 15, 1-2 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Site Cemetery, Red Bay, AL.

