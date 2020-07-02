RED BAY, AL -- Shirley Petree, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 3, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Services are private to the family. Burial will be in Burnout Cemetery, Vina, AL.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.