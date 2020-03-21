AMORY -- Josiah John-Michael Petry, 4, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Louisiana Children's Hospital in New Orleans. Services will be on Monday, March 23, 2020; 2:00 PM at Greenbrier Cemetery.

