Mark Emerson Petteway, 62, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at his home. He was born September 7, 1957 in El Paso, TX to Mark Austin Petteway and Betty Anne Clark Petteway. He worked at Master-Bilt for 33 years and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He met his high school sweetheart, the future Mrs. Patty Gaines Petteway, while riding around town and she would jokingly remark to her friends "I could never marry that boy because my name would be Patty Petteway". However, the two would eventually marry and later welcome their little miracle baby. He enjoyed being outside, whether hunting or just checking the pictures from his game camera. He also loved decorating for Christmas. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at United Funeral Service with graveside services following at Ingomar Cemetery. Bro. Randy Rinehart will officiate. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Patty Gaines Petteway; their daughter, Laura Leigh Petteway; a brother, Charles Petteway; a niece, Bridget Brown (Mark) and a fur baby, Nezzie Joy. He was preceded in death by his parents and a fur baby, Lizzie. Pallbearers will be Mark Brown, Charles Williams, Gary Floyd, Charles Petteway, Terry Porter and Terry Freeman. Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 12:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
