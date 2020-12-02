Gloria Ann Pettey, 72, departed this life on Monday, December 1, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo after a struggle with cancer. Gloria was born on Oct. 8, l948 in Tupelo to the late George Monroe Pettey and Jo Mae Tate Pettey. She grew up in Shannon, graduated from Shannon High School in l966 where she was a band member. Gloria enjoyed helping people and chose nursing as her profession. She began her education at ICC in Nursing and ultimately received her B. A. in Nursing from Mississippi University for Women. Her over 35 year nursing career included stints at NMMC in Tupelo, over 20 Years at UAB in Birmingham, Baptist Hospital in Union County and a brief period at the Mental Health Facility in Middleton, Tenn. Gloria was a top drawer nurse in the mold of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing as she was totally devoted to her patients. She loved outdoors, fishing, animals, music and traveling the USA. She had served as a volunteer with Global Outreach on medical missions to Honduras. She was a member of the Shannon United Methodist Church since childhood. A Graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 10 AM Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park. There will be no public visitation. Rev. Ed. Temple will officiate. Burial will follow the graveside. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Gloria is survived by her two nephews, Jonathan Pettey and wife, Leslie of Saltillo and Brian Pettey and wife, Holly of Guntown and their mother, Wanda Pettey Hobson ( Ted, deceased) and a special first cousin, caregiver and sister-like companion, Carolyn Kyle Shelby of Old Union. Several other cousins and near relatives survive. She was preceded in death by her Parents George and Jo Mae Pettey and her brother, Tommy Pettey. Memorials may be made to Shannon United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1, Shannon, MS. 38868. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
