Arnold "Soup" Pettigo, 78, passed away at his home on July 12, 2022. He enjoyed fishing, being around people and selling fruit and vegetables to the public. He retired from Ms. Guttering he was a Pentecostal. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Braxton Rutland and Bro. Jerry Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Kennedy (Robert) of Northport, AL and Kimbery White (James) of Baldwyn; two brothers, Mike Pettigo (Bertha) of Guntown and Andy Pettigo of Booneville; four sisters, Kathy Terry of Guntown, Jane Russell (Ernie) of Pontotoc, Melissa Pettigo of Booneville and Teresa Pettigo of Booneville; (4) grandchildren, Kala Eaton (Jessie), Candace Armstrong (Jamie), Aleisha Davis (Jimmy) and Dustin Kennedy (Karen); (16) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Garland and Christine Tallman Pettigo; brothers, Leroy Pettigo, Eddie Phillips and Larry Pettigo; grandchild, Robbie Lashay Lewis. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
