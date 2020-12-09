Charlie Larry Pettigo, 68, passed away on December 09, 2020 at his home. He was a machinist for Delta MFG for 32 years. He enjoyed riding dune buggys, four wheelers, hunting, watching westerns and he was an avid Alabama football and Nascar fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a Baptist. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral home, Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jonathan Mask and Bro. Danny Robbins officiating. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mary Taylor Pettigo of Nettleton; daughters Laura Martin (Blake) of Booneville and April Goolsby (Tim) of Nettleton; sons Matthew Pettigo (Angie) of Mantachie, Ethan Greer of Nettleton, Jonathan Coleman (Gabby Peña) of Mooreville and Danial Coleman of Nettleton; sister, Sue Wimbs of Marietta; (14) grandchildren; host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Pallbearers will be Charlie Johnson, A M Norwood, James Hardin, Gene "Lucky" Wilson and members of D & D hunt club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Lois Leathers Pettigo; sister, Carolyn Pettigo. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from noon until service time @2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
