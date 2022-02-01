Stoney Pettigo, 80, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 30, 1941 to the late Ruben Pettigo and the late Clemmie Lou Humphries Crews. He was a member of Altar Baptist Church. Stoney enjoyed car racing, riding his lawn mower, and spending time with his family. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday February 3, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry George officiating. Burial will be in Ebeneezer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday February 3 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Alice Gunnells of Tremont, daughters; Cynthia Borden of Fulton, Angie (William) Walker of Bruce, Ashley (Otis) Henry of Houston, and 1 son, Tommy Parks of FL, grandchildren; Adam (Amy) Pettigo of Fulton, Tiffany (Michael) Williams of Tremont, Jessica Williams of Tremont, Crystal (Nate) Farmer of Saltillo, Della (Jeff) Poston of Saltillo, Marshall (Wynter) Lentz of Gadsden, AL, Bret (Candi) Pettigo of Mantachie, Jeffery Grant of Tremont, Jade Gunnells of Houlka, Brandie (Derreck) Taylor of Bruce, Brandon Walker of Bruce, Matt Henry of Houston, Hannah Henry of Houston, Joseph Henry of Houston, 12 great grandchildren, 2 sisters; Pam Bottoms of Eljin, AL, and Tony (Ali) Esmaeili of McComb, MS, 3 nieces, and 1 nephew. He was preceded in death by his father; Ruben Pettigo, mother; Clemmie Lou Crews, previous wife; Margie Pettigo, son; Stoney Pettigo, Jr., 2 daughters; Tina Roberts, and Beth Gunnells, grandson; Bradley Walker, and great grandson; Miles Lentz. Pallbearers will be Bret Pettigo, Bubby Nabors, William Walker, Donald Thomas, Jared George, and Marshall Lentz. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeffery Grant, Bill Stone, Nate Farmer, Jeff Poston, and Ali Esmaeili. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
